22-year-old killed, 2 others critically injured in Garden Grove collision

A 22-year-old man was killed and two other people were critically injured in a car crash in Garden Grove on Feb. 15, 2021. (OnScene.TV)

A 22-year-old man was killed and two other people were critically injured in a car crash in Garden Grove Monday night.

Officers and fire crews were dispatched to a traffic collision involving two vehicles on West Street, south of Dunklee Lane, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities arrived to find three injured people, two in a blue Chevrolet Corvette and one in a white Buick.

The two in the Corvette had to be extricated from the heavily damaged vehicle, according to Jose Perez with the Orange County Fire Authority. It took fire crews about 15 minutes to extricate them both using Jaws of Life.

All three people involved in the crash were transported to UC Irvine Medical Center due to the severity of their injuries, according to the department.

A 22-year-old passenger sitting in the front seat of the Corvette was later pronounced dead as a result of his life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Corvette was seen veering into oncoming traffic, causing a broadside collision with the Buick, which was traveling northbound on West Street.

No details were available yet on the cause of the collision or on whether drugs of alcohol were a factor. However, Perez said at the scene that speed was “definitely” a factor.

Kimberly Torigian, who lives near the incident site, said she heard the crash.

“It was just a big, huge boom,” she said, adding that there are numerous accidents on that street. “This is a bad, bad street. We hear it and see it all the time.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the department’s traffic investigator, Paul Ashby, at 714-741-5823.