22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 17-year-old Anaheim boy

Christian Alberto Nava, an Anaheim resident, is seen in an undated booking photo from the Anaheim Police Department.

A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of fatally shooting a 17-year-old Anaheim boy, officials announced Tuesday.

Just after midnight on June 27, Johnny Avalos was shot and killed in the 2200 block of W. Colchester Drive in Anaheim, police said.

Over the course of three months, detectives investigated the homicide and eventually identified Christian Alberto Nava, an Anaheim resident, as the suspect, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

On Sept. 17, investigators located and arrested Nava in the area of Katella Avenue and Lewis Street.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility on suspicion of murder. He has since been transferred to Orange County Jail and is being held in lieu of $1 million.

Police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or occrimestoppers.org.