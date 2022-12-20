A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in an undated file photo shared by the agency.

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect, identified as James Cook, entered the bank, handed the teller a note and was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Cook’s vehicle description was broadcast to surrounding stations and deputies quickly located him on Benton Road and Via Cajon, in an unincorporated area of Sage.

Authorities conducted an enforcement stop, detained the 22-year-old and found evidence from the bank robbery in his vehicle, the release stated.

Cook was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Vasquez of the San Jacinto Station at 951-654-2702.