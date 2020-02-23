22-Year-Old Riverside Woman Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle During Police Pursuit

A 22-year-old Riverside woman was killed Sunday after being ejected from her car during a police pursuit, officials said.

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 1997 Honda Civic as it was entering westbound State Route 91 at La Sierra Avenue on Sunday around 3:31 a.m., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

The driver of the Honda, identified only as a 22-year-old female resident of Riverside, failed to yield and so a pursuit began, police said.

The driver attempted to exit SR-91 at Magnolia Avenue and failed to negotiate the turn, officials said. The vehicle then left the roadway and rolled several times.

The woman was ejected from the car and suffered major injuries, according to police. She was taken to Riverside Community Hospital where she died from her injuries, officials said.

A 31-year-old male resident of Riverside was in the passenger seat of the Honda and was transported to the same hospital with moderate injuries, officials said. He has since been released from the hospital, according to Sgt. Erich Feimer.

The identity of the driver was being withheld, pending the coroner’s investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to the call the department at 951-826-8722.

