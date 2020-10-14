2,224 pounds of meth tied to Sinaloa cartel seized in Riverside County, the largest haul in DEA history

Federal authorities are showing off results of Southern California raids early this month that led to the biggest domestic seizure of methamphetamine in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history.

The DEA says Wednesday a total of 2,224 pounds of meth was seized Oct.. 2 in an investigation of a drug-trafficking organization tied to the Sinaloa cartel.

Warrants were served at stash houses in the Riverside County cities of Moreno Valley and Perris. It’s not the only huge meth seizure in the region.

On Oct. 9, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 3,000 pounds of meth at San Diego’s Otay Mesa border crossing.

