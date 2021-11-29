23-year-old Anaheim man fatally shot on Thanksgiving; suspect sought

Jonathan Romero is seen in a photo shared by Anaheim Police on Nov. 29, 2021, following his death.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the person who fatally shot a 23-year-old Anaheim resident on Thanksgiving.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of 1200 N. Placentia Avenue regarding a

shooting, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

Police founded Jonathan Romero in an alley, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the department said.

Romero was taken to a local area hospital, where he was taken into surgery. The same evening, the 23-year-old succumbed to this injuries.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 714-321-3669 or the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.