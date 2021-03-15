23-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting outside Riverside hookah lounge

Kevin Hernandez is seen in an undated photo released March 15, 2021, by the Riverside Police Department.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly shooting outside a hookah lounge near UC Riverside over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Kevin Hernandez of San Bernardino was originally detained as investigators canvassing the scene early Sunday morning found him with blood on his clothes and in possession of a gun, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives believe the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was involved in a physical struggle with Hernandez before the gunfire erupted around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of University Avenue.

Authorities responded to the scene after receiving numerous reports of shots fired. But paramedics were unable to save the wounded man, and he died at the scene, police said.

Detectives say they continued their investigation after detaining Hernandez at the scene, and he was later booked on suspicion of murder and weapons violations.

The deadly incident over the weekend follows two police shootings along University Avenue last week, one of them fatal.

Last Monday, police shot and wounded a driver accused of ramming their patrol vehicle outside a shopping center at the corner of University and Chicago avenues. The following day, police fatally shot a young man who was allegedly armed with a gun in the area of Cranford and University avenues.

Police are continuing to investigate all three shootings, which took place within three blocks of each other.

Inmate records showed Hernandez remained in custody without bail and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.