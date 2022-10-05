Pablo Estrada, shown in this photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department, was arrested on Oct. 5, 2022, in connection with a mall shooting.

Five days after a person was wounded in a San Bernardino mall shooting, police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Pablo Estrada, a San Bernardino resident, was identified as the shooter through “security footage, victim and witness statements,” the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release on Twitter.

According to police, Estrada was with his 4-year-old child and a woman when he fired “indiscriminately” from a car’s passenger seat after waiting for the victim to exit the food court.

He was arrested on Wednesday.

The Sept. 30 shooting at Inland Center Mall occurred at about 1 p.m. and was the result of a “confrontation” between Estrada and the victim, who has not been identified, police said.

In the hours after the shooting, police said they believed the motivation was “gang-related,” though police did not confirm or add to that information on Wednesday.

“The San Bernardino Police Department does not take acts of violent negligence lightly, we hunt down leads in order to put suspects like Estrada in jail,” the release said.