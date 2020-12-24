23-year-old Hesperia resident arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting man in Anaheim

23-year-old Gilbert Fred Falgo of Hesperia was arrested on Dec. 23, 2020. (Anaheim Police Department)

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man in Anaheim, officials announced Thursday.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of E. Via Burton Street on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. regarding a shooting, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find a man, later identified as 23-year-old Mathew David Rawson of Costa Mesa, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Rawson was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Gilbert Fred Falgo of Hesperia as the suspect in the shooting.

Falgo was located by investigators in Hesperia around 1 p.m. Wednesday, and was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

A handgun was recovered during the arrest, according to the department.

Detectives say they are not releasing the motive for the shooting, nor providing information on the relationship between the two men.

Falgo is being held on $1 million bail.