23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing 20-year-old girlfriend in their East L.A. home

The 700 block South Hillview Avenue in East Los Angeles is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend in East Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a single-family residence on the 700 block of South Hillview Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday regarding a call of a person down, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

They arrived to find a 20-year-old woman, later identified as Sharleyne Conde, inside her home with gunshot wounds, the department said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conde’s 23-year-old boyfriend, Anthony McGeisey, who lived with her, was arrested for later Monday, officials said.

He was booked at the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of murder, according to the department. He remains in custody in lieu of $2,000,000 bail and was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

The motive for the homicide is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.