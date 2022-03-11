23-year-old man charged with murdering his father in Moorpark apartment

A 23-year-old Ventura man was charged with killing his father, officials announced Friday.

Jason Tyler Fernandes was charged with the murder of his father, Michael Fernandes, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The complaint alleges one count of murder with the special allegation of personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Deputies responded to an apartment in the 4000 block of Park Lane in Moorpark on Wednesday.

They found the victim, Michael Fernandes, unresponsive and suffering from several injuries.

He was transported to Los Robles Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that day.

Jason Fernandes was found nearby and taken into custody.

Fernandes was arraigned Friday and pled not guilty to the charge and allegation.

The case is set for an early disposition conference on March 22 at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Fernandes is currently in custody with bail set at $1 million.

No further details were immediately available.