23-year-old man dies after being shot in Long Beach park; suspects sought

The 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue in Long Beach is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

A 23-year-old man died Friday after being shot at a Long Beach park a few days earlier, officials announced Saturday.

Police responded to a park located in the 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release. They arrived to find a man, later identified as Jose Rodriguez, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso.

People at the park were attempting live-saving measures when police arrived and transported him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Two days later, on Friday, detectives were notified Rodriguez has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, officials said.

A preliminary investigation found that Rodriguez was in the park when two people approached him and began shooting, according to the department.

The two suspects fled the park eastbound towards Chestnut Avenue.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, but police say it is being investigated as gang-related. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 800-222-8477 or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.