23-year-old man struck, killed in Harvard Heights hit-and-run: LAPD

Authorities on Saturday sought the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 23-year-old man in the Harvard Heights area of the city.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Harvard Boulevard and Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was crossing southbound on Harvard Boulevard, at the intersection with Venice Boulevard in a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a dark-colored, 2014-19 BMW sedan going eastbound on Venice, police said.

The man, only identified as a resident of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

LAPD West Traffic detectives urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 213-473-0234 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.