23-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run by possible DUI driver in Burbank: Police

An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run driver left a 23-year-old woman dead in Burbank Friday night, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about a crash at about 9:30 p.m. near San Fernando Boulevard and Delaware Road, where they found witnesses trying to render aid to a woman, the Burbank Police Department said.

The woman died at the scene, police said. Authorities believe the victim had been on a crosswalk when a driver struck her, and that she may have been dragged for several blocks by the suspect vehicle.

Police say the driver abandoned his vehicle on a sidewalk and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect, who authorities only identified as a 49-year-old man from Granada Hills, was later located in a parking garage nearby and was arrested, police said.

Authorities say excessive speed and alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Police and California Highway Patrol officials are investigating if that same driver is connected to another wreck that happened on the 5 Freeway near Burbank Boulevard just minutes before.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, and driving under the influence.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the collision on the freeway.