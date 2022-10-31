Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal care laws, exceeded animal limitation requirements and failed to provide proper medical care for the animals, officials said.

“Findings in the facility included animals in inhumane living conditions and evidence of the practice of medical care without a veterinary license,” the department said in a news release.

The animals, which included 195 cats and 43 dogs, were seized and distributed among the department’s seven animal care centers. They are being evaluated and treated while reports are being prepared for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Officials highlighted that animal rescue organizations are supposed to be responsible for providing basic needs for housing and nutrition for basic health for the animals in their care.

“Providing safe and humane care to animals is required by local and State law,” Marcia Mayeda, the department’s director, said. “Our department stands committed to protecting animals and ensuring they receive the care they need.”

Los Angeles County residents are asked to report suspected cases of animal neglect by calling the department at 310-523-9566.