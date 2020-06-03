24 L.A. County libraries to begin sidewalk service June 8

Two dozen Los Angeles County libraries plan to partially reopen in order to provide sidewalk service to the public, a news release sent Wednesday stated.
The program is scheduled to begin Monday, June 8, and will allow people to place holds and pick up library items at libraries in one of the following 24 cities:
- A C Bilbrew
- Agoura Hills
- Angelo M. Iacoboni
- Avalon
- Baldwin Park
- Carson
- Claremont Helen Renwick
- Culver City Julian Dixon
- Diamond Bar
- East Los Angeles
- Huntington Park
- La Crescenta
- Lancaster
- Lawndale
- Leland R. Weaver
- Manhattan Beach
- Montebello
- Norwalk Express
- Rosemead
- Rowland Heights
- Stevenson Ranch
- View Park Bebe Moore Campbell
- West Covina
- West Hollywood
All book drops will also reopen for item returns on June 8.
The Los Angeles County Library stated this is the first step of a phased reopening plan, with additional locations to be added at a later date.
Holds can be picked up Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The libraries will remain closed to the public, but staff is available to answer the phone between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., a news release stated.
Customers with holds in place before the libraries closed will be notified when they become available. New holds can be placed beginning June 8 using the online catalog on LACountyLibrary.org.
Anyone ready to pick up a hold will need to call the library when they arrive and their holds will be brought to an outdoor table, according to the news release.