Redondo Beach man arrested in stabbing death of 68-year-old relative: Police

Adrian Gudino is seen in a booking photo released on May 13, 2021, by the Redondo Beach Police Department.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for fatally stabbing his 68-year-old relative in a Redondo Beach home earlier this week, officials announced Thursday.

Adrian Gudino, of Redondo Beach, was identified by investigators as the person responsible for the killing of Gloria Pressett, the Redondo Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Carnegie Lane regarding a family disturbance and fight. Officers arrived to find a woman, later identified as Pressett, stabbed inside the home.

She was taken to a local hospital but died from her injuries, officials said.

Redondo Beach police initiated a homicide investigation and identified Gudino as the suspect responsible for the homicide. Investigators determined that he had left the residence on foot prior to police officers arriving to the scene of stabbing.

Officials said the victim and the suspect are related but did not provide further details.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Redondo Beach Police Department or 911.