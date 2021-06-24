24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbing Chase bank in Fontana

A man who is suspected of robbing a bank in Fontana has been arrested, police said Thursday.

The bank robbery was reported Monday around 4:25 p.m. at the Chase bank located at 14518 Baseline Ave.

The suspect, 24-year-old Luis Rivera, walked into the bank and passed a note demanding cash to the teller, according to the Fontana Police Department.

After taking an unknown amount of currency from the teller, police said Rivera walked out of the bank.

Video from a residential camera showed the suspect, who was wearing all black with plastic gloves and a gray surgical mask, walking north on Cherry Avenue.

After following up on leads, detectives were able to identify Rivera as the suspect.

He was taken into custody without incident in Colton. Police said a search of his vehicle revealed “some evidence on the robbery.”

Rivera was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.