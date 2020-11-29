24-year-old man shot and killed in San Bernardino

Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot in San Bernardino Saturday afternoon, police said.

John Daniel Resendez, 24, is seen in an undated photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department on nov. 29, 2020.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of W. 11th Street around 2:15 p.m., after police received reports of a shooting victim in the area, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find John Daniel Resendez suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

It’s unclear who shot the young man or what led up to the gunfire.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown and no further details were available Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sims at 909-384-5665 or sims_da@sbcity.org or Sgt. King at 909-384-5659 or king_ja@sbcity.org.