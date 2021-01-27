24-year-old Ontario man sentenced for blackmailing women to send him nude photos, videos on Facebook

A 24-year-old Ontario man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison for blackmailing women by threatening to publish nude photos and videos of them unless they complied with his demands to send additional explicit images, officials said.

Jorge Esteban Sanchez Ramos, who used a number of online aliases, was sentenced after being arrested in Los Angeles in August 2019, and pleading not guilty in June 2020 to one count of stalking, according the U.S. Department of Justice.

Between April 2016 and May 2018, Sanchez Ramos used several aliases and Facebook accounts to mask his identity and contact victims, who were his friends and acquaintances from high school. His aliases included “Jose Gonzalez,” “George Sanchez,” “Jorge Ramirez,” “Nathan Ramirez” and “Juan Romero.”

He anonymously tried to extort victims by threatening to publish explicit photos and videos of them if they did not send more, officials said.

When victims resisted his demands, he sometimes followed through on his threats and published sexually explicit photos of them on social media, according to the Department of Justice. If a victim blocked his Facebook account, he would then create a new account and mock the victim for trying to block him.

Sanchez Ramos also threatened to rape one of the victims if she did not comply with his demands, according to court documents obtained by the DOJ.

In an instance in April 2016, he contacted an 18-year-old woman through Facebook and offered to pay her $600 for a nude photo of herself, according to the indictment. He then allegedly sent threatening messages demanding sexually explicit videos of her and threatened to post those videos so her classmates and her parents would see them.

Federal prosecutors said Sanchez Ramos “engaged in a pattern of activity spanning over two years in which he terrorized young women acquaintances” and he “preyed upon their insecurities.”

United States District Judge Dolly M. Gee, who sentenced Sanchez Ramos, said he “inflicted harm in a sadistic manner.”