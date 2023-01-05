A 24-year-old man from Riverside has been arrested in connection with at least five robberies, authorities announced Thursday.

The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 29, just after 8:30 a.m., when officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to a Family Dollar store in the 9100 block of Magnolia Avenue on reports of an armed robbery at the location.

Investigators learned that the suspect, now identified as Nicholas Robert Lopez Jr., entered the store, selected an item and “then produced a firearm and demanded money from the register before fleeing the scene,” authorities said in a news release.

Working with management from the Family Dollar store, detectives were able to connect Lopez to additional robberies at three other Family Dollar locations, as well as a Circle K store, between June and December 2022.

Officers with the Robbery and Homicide Division were able to locate and arrest the 24-year-old just hours after the robbery on Dec. 29.

Lopez was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on five counts of robbery and released a few days later on $150,000 bail, the news release stated.

According to RPD, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7213 or by email at MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.