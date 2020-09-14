24-year-old Tustin man arrested for allegedly peeping into homes and videotaping unsuspecting victims

Joshua Russell Callihan is seen in a photo released by the Tustin Police Department on Sept. 14, 2020.

A 24-year-old Tustin man was arrested over the weekend after police officers saw him entering a gated apartment complex where he was accused of peeping into the homes of unsuspecting victims, officials said.

Joshua Russell Callihan was identified as a suspect through an investigation into a series of peeping style crimes, the Tustin Police Department said in a news release.

“During these crimes the suspect videotaped, or attempted to videotape, unsuspecting victims through the windows of their homes,” police said.

Callihan was arrested Sunday after Tustin police officers saw him enter a gated apartment community in the 16000 block of Mcfadden Avenue. Police said the apartment complex is the same location where he is previously alleged to have committed the crime of peeping into an inhabited building.

During the course of the officer’s observations, police said Callihan was seen “loitering on private property with the intent to commit a crime.”

Callihan was taken into custody and booked into the Orange County Jail.

Police said Callihan was previously arrested and charged with six counts of peeping into an inhabited building, two counts of loitering on private property with the intent to commit a crime and one count of annoying a child under 18 years of age.

He is accused of committing the recent crime while released on bail for his previous arrest, police said.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or witness to similar crimes involving Callihan is asked to call Tustin Police Detective Haug at 714-573-3246.