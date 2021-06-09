24-year-old woman arrested for stabbing death of ex-boyfriend in Riverside: Police

Robert Emilio Minjares, left, and Brittany Juarez, right, are seen in photos released by the Riverside Police Department on June 9, 2021.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for the stabbing death of her ex-boyfriend in Riverside, officials announced Wednesday.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Riverside University Health System Medical Center for a call regarding a man who had been stabbed and brought to the emergency room, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived and learned the victim, 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley, was brought to the hospital by his ex-girlfriend.

He had a stab wound to his chest and died from his injuries minutes after arriving at the hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place inside Minjares’ vehicle, while parked at a lot in the 2000 block of Alessandro Boulevard.

Minjares and his ex-girlfriend were having an argument inside the vehicle. At some point, the woman produced a knife and stabbed Minjares in the chest, according to Riverside Police.

Brittany Juarez of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder. She was being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or JAdcox@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Bryan Galbreath at 951-353-7105 or BGalbreath@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 210015896.