24-year-old woman arrested in connection with deadly Fullerton hit-and-run crash

A Tustin woman was arrested early Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Fullerton, officials reported.

Officers responded at about 3:32 a.m. to the area of Harbor Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue to a call of a person down in the eastbound lanes of Orangethorpe Avenue, the Fullerton Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found an unresponsive male in the eastbound lanes of Orangerthorpe Avenue with significant injuries “possibly related to a traffic collision.”

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

No other involved parties in the deadly crash remained at the scene.

But a short time later at about 4:12 a.m., Fullerton police located a white Ford sedan with major collision damage in an area south of the crime scene.

Officers made contact with the alleged driver of the car, who was identified by police as Katya Gladys Garcia-Ayala, 24, of Tustin. After a DUI investigation, Garcia-Ayala was arrested for felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence, police said.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Investigator H. Barclay at 714-738-6815.