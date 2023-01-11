Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio was arrested and charged with attempted murder. She is being held on $1 million bail. (RCSD)

A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.

At the scene, authorities found a person suffering from a single gunshot wound, who was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting suspect, according to authorities, was identified as Priscilla Guzman.

Working together, law enforcement personnel from several different agencies arrested Guzman at a residence in the 84100 block of Avenue 48 on Jan. 10.

Search warrants were issued and executed for two residences, one in Indio and another in Thermal, where evidence implicating Guzman in the Jan. 8 shooting was located, the release stated.

The 24-year-old was booked for attempted murder at the John Benoit Detention Center and bail was set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Investigator Grasso at 760-836-1600.