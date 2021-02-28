2,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses to be given at pop-up clinic for staff at Moorpark, Simi Valley school districts

The Simi Valley and Moorpark school districts hosted a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for their employees this weekend.

Nearly 2,400 doses were available to teachers and other school staff voluntarily pre-registered to get inoculated at the clinic at the Simi Valley Unified School District Office Saturday and Sunday. The two school districts together employ about 3,000 people.

Elementary school teachers in Simi Valley have already returned to in-person instruction, and officials hope being vaccinated will give them confidence amid the ongoing pandemic.

Ventura County began vaccinating teachers, food and agriculture workers and emergency response personnel against COVID-19 on Wednesday, a few days earlier than planned.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 28, 2021.