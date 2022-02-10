25-year-old black bear dies at L.A. Zoo

This May 15, 2018 photo provided by the Los Angeles Zoo shows Ranger a 25-year old male American black bear at the Los Angeles Zoo. (Jamie Pham/LA Zoo via Associated Press)

An orphaned black bear who lived at the Los Angeles Zoo for 25 years has died, officials said Thursday.

The bear, Ranger, was euthanized on Wednesday because he was in declining health and had a decreased quality of life, the zoo said in a statement.

“This is truly a deep loss for our zoo community,” zoo director and CEO Denise M. Verret said in the statement. “Ranger’s presence helped connect millions of Angelenos to the type of wildlife that exists around us, which is crucial to building empathy, so we may peacefully co-exist with one another.”

Ranger was an orphaned cub who was rescued in Minnesota in 1997 and taken to the Los Angeles Zoo. He couldn’t be returned to the wild because he had become accustomed to human interaction, the zoo said.