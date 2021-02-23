25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of stabbing 2 in Lake Forest

A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two people in Lake Forest, officials said.

Deputies responded to a small street, Rue Fontaine, in the Foothill Ranch area after receiving a call about a double stabbing around 7:30 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Dennis Breckner said.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two victims with multiple stab wounds: a 69-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man. They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Breckner said.

Meanwhile, a male suspect had fled the scene, and officers set up a perimeter to search the area, officials said. The attack had occurred near the intersection of Rue Fontaine and Antibes, two small residential streets within a community of condominiums.

Authorities later located the suspect, identified as Jose Zuniga-Castro, of Lake Forest, at a nearby shopping center on Portola Parkway and Marketplace, Breckner said. He was arrested without incident.

A preliminary investigation found that Zuniga-Castro and the two victims, who officials have not yet identified, knew each other, the Sheriff’s Department said. A motive is still unknown.

It was unclear whether the weapon used during the attack had been recovered by deputies.

No further details were immediately available.

