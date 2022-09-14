Police recovered 251 firearms during a gun buyback event last week in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department hosted the event Saturday at Ramona Park and offered residents gift cards for any returned firearms.

In total, 251 firearms were turned in, including 123 handguns and 128 long guns and shotguns. Among those firearms collected were seven assault weapons, the Police Department said.

Those turning in guns were eligible to receive $50 gift cards for non-functioning guns, $100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns and $200 for assault rifles. Guns assembled at home or made using 3D printers were also accepted, but the value of those returns varied.

All firearms were turned in voluntarily and anonymously, the Police Department added.

The event was sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office in an effort to reduce violent gun crime in Long Beach.

All of the recovered firearms will be placed under the possession of the Long Beach Police Department’s Forensics Science Services Division.