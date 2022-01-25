2,500 LAPD and Sheriff’s Department employees out with COVID-related issues as Super Bowl nears

LAPD officers, family members and friends attend the funeral of Officer Valentin Martinez, the department’s first sworn employee to die of complications from COVID-19. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

With Super Bowl events just a few weeks away, COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, with about 2,500 personnel either home sick or quarantining due to the coronavirus.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that the virus is having a “substantial impact on our deployment,” as about 1,300 of his staff are out. Meanwhile, about 1,200 sheriff’s personnel are out.

Moore said there has been a surge in breakthrough cases among vaccinated staff, and those now account for half of all those infected among his sworn and civilian personnel, despite 83% of the staff being vaccinated.

“What we’re following very closely is this impact on our deployment numbers as we approach the Super Bowl week of celebration and events here,” Moore said.

