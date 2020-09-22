$25,000 reward offered as LAPD seeks Chinatown hit-and-run driver who left 70-year-old woman in critical condition

Los Angeles police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes-Benz sedan involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier this month that severely injured a 70-year-old woman in Chinatown — a case in which a $25,000 reward was announced Tuesday.

LAPD released this image of a Mercedes-Benz involved in a hit-and-run crash in Chinatown on Sept. 4, 2020.

The victim was crossing Broadway Street at College Street with the “walk” signal around 5 p.m. Sept. 4 when a black Mercedes struck her, “catapulting her into the air” before she landed on the ground, police said.

Witnesses saw the driver pull over and get out of the car before driving away from the scene without helping the woman or identifying himself, police said. The crash was caught on surveillance video.

The woman was admitted to an intensive care unit in critical condition. She suffered a brain bleed and a broken neck, clavicle and pelvis, police said.

The victim’s daughter spoke alongside police at a news conference Tuesday.

“My mother didn’t deserve to be lying on the ground without any assistance. This person needs to turn themselves in,” the daughter said. “I’m begging you to please turn yourself in. She is a grandmother and she is now in the hospital.”

LAPD released a sketch of a man sought in a hit-and-run crash in Chinatown on Sept. 4, 2020.

Witnesses described the driver as a Black man between 35 and 40 years old, about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with braids bleached at the tips and the number “1” inked on the left side of his face, police said.

The Mercedes was believed to be a C230 model from years 2003 to 2006 with paper dealer plates.

City Councilman Gil Cedillo’s office announced the city’s $25,000 reward, available to anyone who can provide information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-486-0755 or 213-640-2168, at 31480 @ LAPD.