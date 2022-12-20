A $25,000 reward is being offered on Tuesday in the unsolved murder of a man in Pasadena.

In November 2020, Ernesto Jimenez, 27, was found shot to death and lying on the sidewalk on the 200 block of Parke Street.

When officers arrived, they found Jimenez with multiple gunshot wounds on his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jimenez had left his home after dinner and was walking to Villa Park when he was shot multiple times, police said. He attempted to run back home, but collapsed before he could arrive.

Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” in his local community, loved ones say Jimenez was known for playing music at the park. Officials say he had no gang affiliations.

“It’s been more than two years since Ernesto’s life violently ended while he was walking to his neighborhood park,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who announced the reward. “I’m hopeful that this reward increase will encourage anyone with information to come forward. Every bit of information helps. Ernesto’s family and the community at large deserve answers, justice, and closure.”

“We are not going to let a coward violate the safety and security of our city,” said Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo. “We owe it to the family to find the person(s) responsible. I thank Supervisor Barger for never forgetting our local families who deserve closure.”

​Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4081 to speak with Detective Jordan Ling.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.