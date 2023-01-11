Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information on a Westlake hit-and-run crash that left a man in a coma.

The victim was identified as Luis Varela by the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Nov. 11, Varela was crossing Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, said LAPD.

The driver did not stop to help Varela and instead, drove away from the scene.

Varela suffered severe head trauma and was transported to an ICU care unit where he remains in a coma on Wednesday night.

No suspect descriptions have been released and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to track down the driver responsible for striking Varela.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with information can call Detective Juan Campos at 213-486-0755 or email 31480@LAPD.online.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.