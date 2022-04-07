The Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is offering a $25,000 joint reward for information that leads to the arrest of a driver that crashed into an apartment building killing a man and his young daughter.

Police have been searching for 24-year-old Octavio Montano Islas who was identified as a suspect in the deadly March 1 crash on Rose Avenue.

Islas is believed to have been driving a Ram pickup that slammed into an apartment building, killing 42-year-old Jose Palacios Gonzalez and his 3-year-old daughter, Samantha.

Islas was identified as the suspect in the case but police have yet to locate him.

The city of Long Beach is contributing $15,000 towards the reward while the Board of Supervisors added the additional $10,000.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said he is hopeful the reward will encourage those with information to come forward. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the family of the two victims killed in the hit-and-run “need and deserve justice.”

Islas is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say he has tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Long Beach Police at 562-435-6711 or submit an online tip at lacrimestoppers.org.