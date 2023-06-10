The 25th annual Fallen Heroes Memorial Run is underway in Hollywood on Saturday, raising money for the Los Angeles Firemen’s Relief Association, Widows, Orphans and Disabled Firemen’s Fund.

The ceremonies begin at the Los Angeles Fire Department Muesum in Hollywood and riders will make their way up Pacific Coast Highway and back inland for a stop at the Mulholland Harley-Davidson store in Calabasas.

After stopping in at Harley-Davidson, the riders will journey to their final destination of the Sage Brush Cantina for an afternoon filled with a luncheon, live music, raffles and auctions.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial Run raised over $35,000 at last year’s edition of the event, and it functions as the fire department’s main fundraiser for the year.

The LAFD’s Widows, Orphans and Disabled Firemen’s Fund helps provide for 800 widows and 87 orphans who have lost family members in the line of duty.

To donate to the fund, visit www.firehogs.org