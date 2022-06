The 25th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge & Surf Dog Competition was held at Huntington Beach State Park Saturday.

The nationwide competition aims to crown the nation’s most incredible dog.

The competition was broadcast across the country and competitors were given plenty of treats and belly rubs for a job well done.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on June 11, 2022.