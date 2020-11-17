$26 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold at gas station convenience store in Norwalk

Lottery officials have announced that a $26 million SuperLotto Plus winning ticket was sold at a gas station convenience store in Norwalk.

The single winning ticket was purchased at the ARCO ampm store located at 10602 East Imperial Highway, according to the California Lottery’s website.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers, plus the Mega number in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 12, 13, 23, 31, 36, and the Mega number was 10.

A ticket that matched five winning numbers was sold at a Seal Beach Ralphs grocery store, located at 12470 Seal Beach Blvd.

That ticket is worth $36,680, according to the website.