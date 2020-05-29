26-year-old charged with murder after allegedly striking pedestrian and his dog while fleeing officers after Long Beach pot shop burglary

A pedestrian was killed by a driver fleeing from police in Long Beach on May 27, 2020. (KTLA)

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian during a police pursuit in Long Beach Tuesday, officials announced Friday.

Jyvante West of Richmond is accused of fatally hitting a 32-year-old man and his dog after running a red light during a police pursuit following a burglary. He had been charged with one count each of murder, animal cruelty, fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle causing death, second-degree burglary and sale/transport of marijuana, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Prior to the pursuit, police responded to a commercial burglary at a cannabis dispensary in the 2100 block of West Gaylord Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday and detained three men suspected of breaking in and cutting down marijuana plants.

West fled from the business and drove away in a 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE, officials said. Police followed him and initiated a pursuit that lasted about five minutes.

West sped through a red light at Sixth Street and Magnolia Avenue, hitting a man who was walking his dog and had the right of way, police said. The driver continued on without stopping.

West hit a fence a short while later and was taken into custody. Investigators say they believed he was under the influence of drugs during the incident.

The pedestrian, 32-year-old Jose Hernandez of Long Beach, died at the scene along with his dog.

Meanwhile, another three men were arrested at the sight of the burglary, bringing the total number of arrests to seven, officials said. They have been identified as: Rohnell Robinson, 34, of Richmond; Samuel Young, 34, of Vallejo; Michael Bracy, 26, of Hercules; Alfred Stevens, 23, of Pittsburg; Deantee James, 38, of Richmond; and Jamel Brown, 36, of Vallejo.

West’s arraignment is scheduled for June 12. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison, according to the DA’s office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives Kelsey Myers or Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, on the “P3 Tips” smartphone app or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.

