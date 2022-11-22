Two people were hospitalized after getting stabbed by a 26-year-old homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said.

Both incidents, according to the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred the night of Nov. 17.

At around 9:40 p.m., officers were sent to investigate a stabbing by the public restrooms in the 2100 block of Ocean Front Walk. Then, they received additional calls that a citizen had detained a man with a knife in the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk.

When officers arrived, the suspect, identified as Jamal Lampitt, was being held down by another person, police said in a news release. He was taken into custody without further incident.

According to police, Lampitt allegedly produced a knife and tried to rob the first victim, who fought back. That’s when police say Lampitt stabbed the person and fled.

A short time later, police say Lampitt encountered a man on a bicycle in Beach Parking Lot 5, in the 2700 block of Barnard Way, and stabbed him multiple times for no apparent reason.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lampitt was taken to SMPD Jail and booked for attempted robbery and attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident was urged to contact Detective Pollnow at 310-458-8455 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426.