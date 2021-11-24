26-year-old man dies after being struck by driver during altercation in downtown L.A.

A 26-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle during an altercation in downtown Los Angeles overnight Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of east 3rd Street, near EightyTwo bar.

Two men, both 26, were fighting when one of them got in his vehicle and struck the victim before fleeing the scene, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not named the man.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, Madison said.

No arrests were reported later Wednesday, and police did not provide a description of the suspect.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation and no further details were immediately available.