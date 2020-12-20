26-year-old man killed, 22-year-old brother injured in Lancaster shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed and his younger brother was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Lancaster residence.

The gunfire was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Avenue J-12 in Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded after receiving a call from a victim about an assault and gunshots. When they arrived at the residence, police found two men, who officials described as brothers, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, described as Hispanic 26-year-old man, was shot in the upper torso just outside the residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Deputies said the victim’s younger brother was shot inside the residence. The 22-year-old, however, suffered a non-life threatening and was being treated at a hospital, police said.

Authorities said two suspects, both described as Hispanic men in their 20s, were involved in the shooting and fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and no additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s shooting can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.