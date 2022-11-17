Authorities with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of a 26-year-old Port Hueneme man for illegal firearm activities and the possession and sale of controlled substances.

An unregistered firearm, ammunition, cash and narcotics intended for sale discovered during the execution of a search warrant at Jose Vargas’s residence in Port Hueneme (VCSO).

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Gun Violence Reduction Program had been investigating Jose Vargas after receiving information of the 26-year-old’s criminal activities, VCSO said in a news release.

While executing a search warrant at Vargas’s residence, located in the 600 block of Evergreen Lane in Port Hueneme, detectives discovered an unregistered firearm and multiple rounds of live ammunition along with methamphetamine, cocaine and opioid-based prescription medications intended for sale.

Vargas was taken into custody Wednesday and booked on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm.