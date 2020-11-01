27-year-old woman dies after shooting in San Bernardino alley

Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Moreno Valley woman who turned up at a hospital following a shooting in San Bernardino, officials said Friday.

Courtney Dell Miller is seen in an undated photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Officers first responded to the 200 block of Sonora Drive Thursday after getting a call about shots heard in the area around 9:20 a.m., the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

At the scene, officers found evidence that there had been a shooting in the alley, police said.

A short time later, Courtney Dell Miller arrived at a nearby hospital with friends who drove her to get help.

The woman underwent surgery and was later pronounced dead. No information was available about the nature of her injuries.

Police have not named a suspect in the homicide and it remains unclear what led up to the young woman’s death.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is urged to call San Bernardino Police Detective Sims at 909-384-5665 or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.