Upland resident Jose De Jesus Navarro Jr., 28, arrested Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, and charged for lewd acts with a minor (Upland Police Dept.)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for lewd acts with a minor in Upland, police announced on Sunday.

Officers with the Upland Police Department on Saturday responded to reports of a disturbance near the intersection of 8th Street and Euclid Avenue and conducted an investigation.

“We learned that a female juvenile had just been molested by an adult male,” police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Upland resident Jose De Jesus Narvarro Jr.

Officials did not provide any additional information.