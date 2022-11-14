Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man in connection with multiple overdoses at a Granada Hills residence last week.

Patrol officers with the Devonshire Division, on Saturday morning, around 8:00 a.m., responded to the 16900 block of Blackhawk Street in Granada for an overdose investigation.

First responders found five victims, three females and two males ranging in age from 20 to 40-years old, suffering from drug overdoses.

All of the victims were transported to the hospital and were listed in stable condition. It is not clear what substance caused the overdoses.

On Monday, LAPD narcotics officers arrested 28-year-old Ludwin Henriquez of Granada Hills in connection with the overdose investigation.

He was booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm, and currently being held on $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this incident was urged to contact LAPD’s Devonshire Division Detectives at 818-832-0609. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at LA Crime Stoppers.