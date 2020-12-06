28-year-old man dies after being found in car with gunshot wound in Glendale

A Mercedes vehicle is seen as police investigate a shooting in Glendale on Dec. 5, 2020. (KTLA)

A 28-year-old man died Saturday after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound in a car driving erratically in Glendale, officials sad.

Police were sent to the area of Central Avenue and Laurel Street around 1:30 a.m. when someone reported hearing gunshots and seeing a vehicle driving erratically and running stop signs, the Glendale Police Department said.

Officers quickly found the car, discovering that one of its occupants had been shot.

They started performing life-saving measures on the man until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The department said investigators found the scene of the original shooting, and a forensics team was called to probe the area.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made and it’s unclear who shot the man.

Video from the scene showed officers swarming a newer-model Mercedes that was stopped with its passenger-side door swung open and what appeared to be clothing items on the ground nearby.

Police have not named the man who died.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.