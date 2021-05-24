A 28-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in a Reseda crash Sunday where three drivers were apparently speeding, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Monday.

The crash occurred about 8:05 p.m. on Corbin Avenue, just north of Saticoy Street.

Police said a convertible, a Mini Cooper and a BMW M3 were speeding north on Corbin when the Mini Cooper crashed into a Kia Optima that had turned right from Saticoy to Corbin. The Kia was pushed into opposing lanes of traffic as a result and then crashed into a Volkswagen Golf that was heading south on Corbin.

The driver of the BMW lost control of his vehicle, swerved into opposing lanes and crashed into a Chevy Silverado heading south on Corbin, police said in a news release. Photos and videos of the crash site showed a pickup truck piled on top of another car at an angle.

“The force of the collision between the BMW and the Chevy, caused the Chevy to collide with parked vehicles and the BMW disintegrated, killing the driver,” the news release states.

Multiple vehicles were damaged as a result of the incident.

A surveillance camera captured part of the chain-reaction crash and showed an explosion as a result of the initial impact.

Related Content Multivehicle crash in Reseda leaves at least 1 dead, 3 injured

Maria Carrillo, who’s car was heavily damaged in the ordeal, heard the explosion and subsequent crashes right outside her home. She came out to find her car mangled and with a pickup truck perched on top.

“The only good thing that everybody is saying is that we were not inside the car and nothing happened to us,” she told KTLA.

The BMW driver who was killed was only described as 28-year-old man.

The driver of the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Chevy was severely injured and was taken to a hospital. The driver and passenger of the Kia were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and were later released. The driver of the Volkswagen also suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Though LAPD did not directly say the crash was a result of street racing, they reminded drivers to obey rules of the road and drive at a safe speed.

“Speed kills, reckless driving and street racing will not be tolerated in the City of Los Angeles,” the news release states.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call Valley traffic division Officer Takishita at 818-644-8116, or Detective Barragan at 818 644-8028.

Surveillance video of a multivehicle crash in Reseda that left one person dead on May 23, 2021 was obtained by OC Hawk.