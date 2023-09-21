A 28-year-old mother of three was stabbed to death in Hemet earlier this week.

The incident was reported around 12:35 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Gilbert Avenue, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found the victim suffering from several stab wounds.

She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Authorities provided no suspect information and indicated the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was identified as Shawna Weems, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser raising money for funeral and childcare costs.

Loved ones called the incident a “senseless homicide,” and that Weems had “her whole life ahead of her.”

“Her children will now be forced to grow up without a mom,” the fundraising page read. “Her husband Cody Weems is trying to pick up the pieces however he can’t do it alone and he needs our help, not only to give her a proper burial but to help with the kids in this time.”

A makeshift memorial sits near the scene of the deadly incident.

Anyone with additional information about the stabbing is asked to call Detective Daniel Cortez at 951-765-2433.