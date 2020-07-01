28-year-old transient arrested in connection with Baldwin Park fatal shooting

The 5000 block of Phelan Avenue in Baldwin Park is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

A 28-year-old transient was arrested in Lomita last week for allegedly fatally shooting a man in Baldwin Park, officials announced Tuesday.

In an undercover operation conducted June 25, deputies arrested Anthony Angel Knight in Lomita Park on suspicion of the June 14 killing of Brian Morales, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Knight allegedly shot Morales outside the victim’s home on the 5000 block of Phelan Avenue around 3 a.m., officials said. When officers arrived, they found Morales inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The weapon, a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun, was recovered after the shooting, according to the department.

Knight was booked at the Lomita Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of murder, officials said, and he remains in custody on $4.5 million bail.

His arraignment has been postponed to an unknown date, the department said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477.