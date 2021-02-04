28 sickened after ‘hazmat incident’ at manufacturing facility in Ontario

Several people were hospitalized after a “hazmat incident” at a Philips manufacturing facility in Ontario Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the building in the 1700 block of South Baker Avenue around 8:30 a.m., according to the Ontario Fire Department.

At least 28 people were sickened, with nine transported to area hospitals suffering from respiratory irritation that wasn’t life-threatening. Fire officials initially said there were 29 patients.

It’s unclear what prompted the emergency call.

Hazmat crews combed through the facility but had not identified a chemical irritant in the building as of 11:20 a.m.

“Building is clear of contaminates now but further investigation is necessary,” the Fire Department said in a tweet.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed multiple people wrapped in blankets outside the building’s entrance, sitting in an area closed off with police tape as firefighters geared up to enter the facility.

The Fire Department asked residents to avoid the area for a few hours.